2022 diyas light up Gauhar Mahal in Bhopal

HomeBhopal2022 diyas light up Gauhar Mahal in Bhopal

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 21, 2022, 11:18 PM IST
As many as 2022 earthen lamps were lit under ‘Deepotsav Mela’ at Gohar Mahal in the city on Friday evening. | FP
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh):  As many as 2022 earthen lamps were lit under ‘Deepotsav Mela’ at Gohar Mahal  in the city on Friday evening. The Department of Cottage and Village Industries organised Deepotsav Mela to provide adequate employment to the artisans and weavers. Manu Srivastava, Principal Secretary, Cottage and Village Industries Department, Anubha Srivastava, Managing Director Handlooms and Handicrafts Development Corporation ,  artisans, craftsmen, departmental officers and corporation employees took part in the event. Architect Rabisha Merchant, social activists  Shivani Ghosh, members of  Begums of Bhopal  and Sakuna Blum Welfare Society were also present.

More than 55 artisans from the state  have displayed their  handicraft and handloom works. Earthen lamps of Dhamna, Dindori's terracotta  earthen  are the main attraction. Besides,  Betlu's Bell Metal, Malwa's Printing, Bhairavgarh Ujjain's Batik Print, Lathe Shilp Budhani, Maheshwar and Chanderi's Sarees, Tikamgarh's famous Brass including Lakshmi, Ganesh and home décor items are on display . Cultural programmes were also held. The fair will conclude on October 23.

