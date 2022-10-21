2022 diyas light up Gauhar Mahal in Bhopal

As many as 2022 earthen lamps were lit under ‘Deepotsav Mela’ at Gohar Mahal in the city on Friday evening. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): As many as 2022 earthen lamps were lit under ‘Deepotsav Mela’ at Gohar Mahal in the city on Friday evening. The Department of Cottage and Village Industries organised Deepotsav Mela to provide adequate employment to the artisans and weavers. Manu Srivastava, Principal Secretary, Cottage and Village Industries Department, Anubha Srivastava, Managing Director Handlooms and Handicrafts Development Corporation , artisans, craftsmen, departmental officers and corporation employees took part in the event. Architect Rabisha Merchant, social activists Shivani Ghosh, members of Begums of Bhopal and Sakuna Blum Welfare Society were also present.

More than 55 artisans from the state have displayed their handicraft and handloom works. Earthen lamps of Dhamna, Dindori's terracotta earthen are the main attraction. Besides, Betlu's Bell Metal, Malwa's Printing, Bhairavgarh Ujjain's Batik Print, Lathe Shilp Budhani, Maheshwar and Chanderi's Sarees, Tikamgarh's famous Brass including Lakshmi, Ganesh and home décor items are on display . Cultural programmes were also held. The fair will conclude on October 23.