Bhopal: Govt employees to get October salary before Diwali, announces CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced here on Thursday that salary for month of October would be given to the government officials and employees before Diwali, as per official statement.

While extending good wishes for Diwali, Chouhan said, “All our employees along with their family members should celebrate Diwali with gaiety. An order is being issued to pay their salary before Diwali.” CM’s announcement came through a tweet on Thursday.