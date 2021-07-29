Bhopal: Customer care number that was not, check twice before calling

BHOPAL: Three persons allegedly lost money after they contacted customer care numbers, searching the number from search engines, while three others were duped after they clicked on such links and provided their bank details lured by some lucrative offers on social media. These incidents were reported in different police stations of Bhopal, on Wednesday night.

Case 1- Calling ‘Zomato’ fake number costs man Rs 32,000

In Kamla Nagar, a 61-year-old man contacted Zomato, through a customer care number found on Google, and followed instructions. The accused asked him to download an app, and when he did so, he lost money after clicking on the links. Rakesh Chowdhary, had ordered food from Zomato but due to cancelled delivery of food, he searched customer care number from the search engine and lost Rs 32,000. The incident on June 17 and the police have registered an FIR on Tuesday night.

Case 2: Man clicks bank fake app, loses Rs 32,014

In Gautam Nagar, a 22-year-old student lost Rs 32,014 after she followed directives from a fake customer care number. The complainant Sushmita Maiti said that she tried to withdraw money from ATM in Gautam Nagar. However, a few notes got stuck there and she searched customer care number of her bank. She told police that when she contacted on the number, the accused asked her to download an app and sent its link. She followed instructions and later filled in OTP, sent on her number, on the app’s link. She lost the money immediately, said the Govindpura police.

Case 3: Bank officials duped of Rs 49,000 ordering meal

A private bank official lost Rs 49,000 after he shared an OTP sent to him by an unknown number. Shashank Trivedi, a resident of Rajharsh colony told police that he came across an advertisement where he was offered two thalis free on order of one thali, on January 1.He said when he contacted the number, he was asked to download an app and share OTP sent to him. Trivedi did so and lost Rs 49,900.