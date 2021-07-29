Bhopal: Customer care number that was not, check twice before calling

BHOPAL: Three persons allegedly lost money after they contacted customer care numbers, searching the number from search engines, while three others were duped after they clicked on such links and provided their bank details lured by some lucrative offers on social media. These incidents were reported in different police stations of Bhopal, on Wednesday night.
Case 1- Calling ‘Zomato’ fake number costs man Rs 32,000
In Kamla Nagar, a 61-year-old man contacted Zomato, through a customer care number found on Google, and followed instructions. The accused asked him to download an app, and when he did so, he lost money after clicking on the links. Rakesh Chowdhary, had ordered food from Zomato but due to cancelled delivery of food, he searched customer care number from the search engine and lost Rs 32,000. The incident on June 17 and the police have registered an FIR on Tuesday night.
Case 2: Man clicks bank fake app, loses Rs 32,014
In Gautam Nagar, a 22-year-old student lost Rs 32,014 after she followed directives from a fake customer care number. The complainant Sushmita Maiti said that she tried to withdraw money from ATM in Gautam Nagar. However, a few notes got stuck there and she searched customer care number of her bank. She told police that when she contacted on the number, the accused asked her to download an app and sent its link. She followed instructions and later filled in OTP, sent on her number, on the app’s link. She lost the money immediately, said the Govindpura police.
Case 3: Bank officials duped of Rs 49,000 ordering meal
A private bank official lost Rs 49,000 after he shared an OTP sent to him by an unknown number. Shashank Trivedi, a resident of Rajharsh colony told police that he came across an advertisement where he was offered two thalis free on order of one thali, on January 1.He said when he contacted the number, he was asked to download an app and share OTP sent to him. Trivedi did so and lost Rs 49,900.
Case- 4: Redeeming 499 points costs govt employee Rs 24,509
Nishi Jain, a state government employee told police that she received a notification on Phonepe, and was told that she has 499 points that she can redeem.She contacted Phonepe through one such fraud numbers found on Google. She was asked to download an app and share the OTP provided. The woman did so and her bank account was debited of Rs 24,509.The incident occurred on March 22 and she approached the cyber police after being unable to get the amount back, from where the FIR transferred to the Govindpura police on Wednesday.
Case 5- Trickster swindles Rs 60,000 from Rly employee
A technician with the Indian railways received a call from one of his colleagues who sought money from him on Phonepe. The complainant, Mukesh Kumar Barua, who works in the coach factory at railway station, told police that the caller told him that he was his colleague Sharma and asked for Rs 20,000 on Phonepe. Barua sent him the money; however Sharma again called saying that he did not receive the amount. Barua made another attempt but Sharma again confirmed that the amount was not credited in his e-wallet. Barua again transferred him 20,000 for the third time. In three attempts Barua lost Rs 60,000, said SHO Bajaria Umesh Yadav. It later came to fore that the caller was a cyber crook. The incident occurred in September 2020. The FIR was registered on Thursday.
Case 6- Girl loses Rs 20,000 over freebies
In another incident, a 21-year-old girl who works with a private college had ordered groceries, after coming across an online offer. When she had placed the order and did not get any delivery, she contacted the given number. The girl told police that she was asked to pay Rs 20, and she paid it. Initially, the amount was re-credited into her account but the caller asked her to send Rs 5,000 claiming the same will be credited again. However, this time the amount did not return, but the caller pressed her to send again Rs 10,000. Hoping to get the amount back, the girl again transferred the money through Phonepe. The girl lost over Rs 20,000, said the Misrod police. The girl tried the customer care number of the app, but to no avail.