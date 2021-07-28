Bhopal: Businessman opts to buy Mercedes car online, loses Rs 67 lakh to trickster

Bhopal: A businessman allegedly lost Rs 67 lakh to a trickster as he opted to buy a Mercedes car in an online sale. The complainant Sahib Gangwani 40 lives in Idgah Hills area, said Shahjahanabad police. He had come across an online sale wherein Mercedes car was available at Rs 67 lakh instead of original price Rs 70 lakh.

The cyber cell began investigation into the case and forwarded the complaint to Shahjahanabad police station on Wednesday. The accused has been booked under Sections 419 and 420 of the IPC.

Gangwani told police that he contacted a man named Chetan Shah from the given link. Shah said he is associated with the firm. Sub inspector Raghavendra Raghuvanshi said accused asked him to deposit the amount before the delivery.

The complainant deposited the amount in installments. When he sought delivery of car, the accused started avoiding him. The incident occurred between February - June 2020, said police. He said the accused switched off his phone. As the complainant failed to get car or the money, he lodged a complaint with the cyber cell after he failed to contact accused.