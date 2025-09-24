Madhya Pradesh September 24, 2025 Weather Update: Monsoon To Stay Till Dussehra; Midnight Rains In Burhanpur Damage Fertiliser & Stored Grains

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon is expected to stay in Madhya Pradesh until Dussehra. According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rains will continue in the last few days of September.

Three districts—Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat—are on alert for Wednesday.

Burhanpur received heavy rain on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, leading to waterlogging in both the city and rural areas. Banana, soybean, and turmeric crops were submerged in water in villages near Nepanagar.

Fertiliser bags stored in shanties built on fields and grains stored in homes were all drenched in water. Agricultural scientists predict that the continuous rain could damage the Kharif crops, while the gram and wheat crops are currently unaffected.

Madhya Pradesh has received 44 inches of rain so far, which is 19 per cent more than normal. Guna and Raisen are the districts that have received more than 61 inches of rain.

Three systems are currently active.

The officials of the Met Department said that there is activity from a low-pressure area, cyclonic circulation, and a trough. Their effects could be felt in three districts in the southern region on Wednesday. Light rainfall can be expected in several districts.

The monsoon arrived in the state on June 16. Since then, it has received an average rainfall of 44 inches.

The western region, including the Indore and Ujjain divisions, was far behind in meeting the quota till August 30. While heavy rains in September helped Indore achieve its target, Ujjain continues to lag behind.