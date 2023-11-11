Bhopal Crime: Man Stabs Another Following Dispute Over Woman

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly stabbed another person following an argument over a woman in Jahangirabad on Friday night.

The victim has been identified as Jagdish Ahirwar, 24, a private company employee.

Jahangirabad police station house officer (SHO) Ajay Tiwari said that Ahirwar went to Ravidas colony in Jahangirabad to visit his relative. He also used to admire a woman residing in the locality.

However, another man of the locality, named Vishal Ahirwar, also used to admire the same woman, and an argument broke out between him and Jagdish Ahirwar. As the argument between them intensified, Vishal Ahirwar flashed a knife and stabbed Jagdish Ahirwar, who sustained stab wounds on his neck and cheeks. He was rushed to a hospital by his kin.

The police were informed, who launched a manhunt to nab the accused and arrested him on Saturday morning.

The Vishal Ahirwar was booked on the charges of attempt to murder.

Minor detained for stealing laptop

The police on Saturday detained a minor boy for allegedly stealing a laptop from a furniture shop in Hanumanganj.

Hanumanganj police station house officer (SHO) Awadhesh Singh Bhadoria said that the minor boy was spotted lurking in Hanumanganj in a suspicious manner on Saturday noon and was carrying a bag.

The police received a tip-off and rushed to the spot. The minor was detained and questioned. When his bag was inspected, a laptop was found. The boy admitted to stealing the laptop from a furniture shop near new scrap yard in Hanumanganj on September 17.

Two stolen mobile phones were also seized from his possession, SHO Bhadoria said.

