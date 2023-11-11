Bhopal: Woman Raped By Kin On Marriage Pretext

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman said to be in his 30s was allegedly raped by her kin on the pretext of marriage for one-and-a-half years in the city, the police said on Saturday. Search is on to arrest the accused, who is at large, police said. Bag Sewaniya police station house officer (SHO) Amit Soni said woman was native resident of Jabalpur. She had separated from her husband one-and-a-half years back and had moved to Bhopal to stay with her distant relative Suresh Pahade.

Pahade was employed at a university in Bhopal. The woman told police that Pahade violated her one-and-a-half years back. When she protested, he promised to marry her and continued to exploit her sexually. On Friday, when the woman mounted pressure on him for marriage, he refused and went missing. The woman then approached police and lodged a complaint against him.