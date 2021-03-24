Bhopal: Crawling for seven years, Vyapam scam awaits the decision

BHOPAL: The investigation and the action into the police recruitment scam-2013, been done by the Special Task Force and the PHQ administration is still in search of a decision. Crawling for almost seven years, the case is yet to see a judgement.

In the year 2013, the Vyapam had conducted recruitment for the police department. The recruitment was done on the clerical posts like computer operator, typist, stenographer and other.

Post recruitment it came to light that some of the candidates had used fake certificates to get the job while some used impersonator to pass the exam.

Meanwhile one more case was registered by the STF in the police constable recruitment scam 2013 which was given to the CBI.

The CBI completed the investigation and presented the charge sheet to the Special Court of CBI Bhopal. The Court convicted the 30 constables in its decision on November 19, 2019 almost a year back.

The STF kept on investigating the case and found that some of the certificates were fake when they matched documents with the Directorate of Public Instructions.