Bhopal: Crawling for seven years, Vyapam scam awaits the decision

BHOPAL: The investigation and the action into the police recruitment scam-2013, been done by the Special Task Force and the PHQ administration is still in search of a decision. Crawling for almost seven years, the case is yet to see a judgement.
In the year 2013, the Vyapam had conducted recruitment for the police department. The recruitment was done on the clerical posts like computer operator, typist, stenographer and other.
Post recruitment it came to light that some of the candidates had used fake certificates to get the job while some used impersonator to pass the exam.
Meanwhile one more case was registered by the STF in the police constable recruitment scam 2013 which was given to the CBI.
The CBI completed the investigation and presented the charge sheet to the Special Court of CBI Bhopal. The Court convicted the 30 constables in its decision on November 19, 2019 almost a year back.
The STF kept on investigating the case and found that some of the certificates were fake when they matched documents with the Directorate of Public Instructions.
It also came to light that some of the candidates had taken the help of an impersonator to pass the exam.
The STF had not put the charge sheet into the court despite seven years had passed. When the case was registered, the accused had taken the bail from the Court and also the stay order on their suspension. It is claimed that the STF had not been able to put the proper representation in front of the Court.
The ADG STF, Vipin Maheshwari informed Free Press that around 140 police personnel posted in various units of the departments have been found tainted.
The STF had sent the file to the PHQ to take the departmental decision against the officials.
The STF had filed the charge sheet against the six into the Court.
The sources informed that the PHQ is not taking any action into the file sent by the STF. The PHQ had to serve the notice to the related personnel and should have terminated the tainted personnel from the job.
But almost four months had passed the PHQ is not taking action into the issue. Other tainted personnel is taking the advantage of the delay and are obtaining the Court relief for themselves.
