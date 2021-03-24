Sub-junior women's hockey: SAI Academy vs Madhya Pradesh in semis

"Our target before coming here was to be in the top four, which I think we have achieved. So, there's no pressure of winning or losing anymore, or any kind of fear as such of playing against an unbeaten team in the semi-finals. I want my girls to enjoy the game, and make the most out of it," he said.



Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy are coming off from a remarkable come-from-behind 5-3 win over Markandeshwar Hockey Academy in their last league stage match. Their coach Jyoti Kamboj was overwhelmed with her side making it to the semi-finals at the very last moment.



"I am so overwhelmed with the team's performance. We were not fully prepared for the tournament because of the pandemic situations, and then earning a spot in the semi-finals, especially after win in the last match made our campaign a memorable one. It has boosted the team's morale and confidence and I am sure my girls will give their 100% in the semi-finals as well", she said.



Meanwhile, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre coach Sandeep Kaur said her team is confident of winning the semi-finals.



"The girls have been performing so well and hope they continue to do so. They are confident enough to win the match. Of course, it is going to be a challenging game for us because everyone wants to win, and I feel those who will play well will definitely win", he said.



The first semi-final match between SAI Academy and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy starts at 4.30 pm while the second game will start at 6.30 pm.