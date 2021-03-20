Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship: MP Hockey Academy beat TN Hockey Academy 42-0

Bhubaneswar: SAI - Academy and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy registered wins on the third day of the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy National Championship 2021 here in Bhubaneswar today.

SAI - Academy began the day three proceedings with a comprehensive 9-0 win against Markandeshwar Hockey Academy.

Priya (33', 43', 48', 60+') bagged four goals while Sunelita Toppo (7', 51', 58') scored a fine hat-trick in what was SAI Academy's second consecutive win of the tournament. Kirti (19', 36') also chipped in with two goals for SAI- Academy in Pool A Match.

Following their 5-0 defeat on the opening day, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy bounced back in style to claim a monumental 42-0 win against Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy in the second and final match of the day. Swati (3', 4', 10', 13', 22', 25', 28', 34', 39', 52') scored as many as 10 goals while captain Bhumiksha Sahu (2', 3', 8', 12', 30', 35', 47', 55', 59') grabbed nine goals in what was a goal fest. Krishna Sharma (15', 31', 38', 41', 44', 55', 56') bagged seven goals whereas Huda Khan (16', 32', 46', 52', 60') scored five goals, Sneha Patel (7', 9', 23', 41') scored 4 goals and Palak Gupta (45', 49', 60') scored 3 goals in Pool B match. Ritika Ahirwar (42', 47') and Shileima Khaidem Chanu (29', 40') ended with two goals each.

Real-time score updates for Matches of 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy National Championship 2021, Bhubaneswar would be available on Hockey India TMS - https://hockeyindia.altiusrt.com/competitions