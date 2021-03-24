Madhya Pradesh Chief Justice to act as administrator for Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association polls

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir)/ Bhopal: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will run the management, control and administration of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) as an interim measure till a new body of state association is elected, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court has directed.

The division bench of the High Court on Tuesday delivered the judgment in a bunch of appeals and petitions challenging the order of the single judge directing that Justice CK Prasad, retired Judge of the Supreme Court and Justice Syed Rafat Alam, Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh and Allahabad High Courts shall act as administrators of the JKCA to ensure its free and fair elections.

"The BCCI shall, as an interim measure and till a new body of the JKCA is elected under its supervision, run the management, control and administration of the JKCA immediately upon being handed over the same by the Court Appointed Administrators (CAA)," the court order, accessed by ANI, read.

"The BCCI shall ensure promoting of cricketing activities in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in Ladakh in tune with its approved constitution and at par with other affiliated associations from various states and union territories of the country.

"The BCCI shall ensure that the required infrastructure on ground is improved and made available to the cricketers of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh without waiting for any audit report.

The BCCI shall make every endeavour to ensure that the boys and girls playing the game of cricket in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, from different age groups, are provided all facilities to excel in the game of cricket not only on national but also at the international level," the court further stated in its order.

The court also pointed that the BCCI shall be authorised to appoint committee/sub-committee to run, administer, control and supervise the affairs of the JKCA till the elections are held and a body of the JKCA is elected under its supervision, whereafter the administration, control and supervision of the JKCA shall be handed over to the newly-elected office-bearers of the association.

It further ordered that the deputy commissioner of Jammu as well of Srinagar "shall cooperate with the BCCI for ensuring implementation of the aforesaid directions passed in this judgment for any requisitioned assistance"