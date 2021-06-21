Bhopal: Covid test done on two tigers, others in a row; Rains make the task difficult in Pench Tiger Reserve

BHOPAL: With news of coronavirus spreading in tigers, especially after death of lioness in Chennai zoo, forest department in Madhya Pradesh is taking no chance and testing the tigers with even remote symptoms. Samples of two tigers were taken in past two months and the process is on in Pench Tiger Reserve for randomly selected tigers.

Fortunately the swab samples of the two tigers tested negative. Covid test was performed on a tiger in Van Vihar and another in Panna tiger reserve. But now a bigger exercise is in the offing in the Pench Tiger Reserve where three young tigers have died since January.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), Alok Kumar said the proposal for blood and swab test for tigers in Pench Tiger Reserve is under consideration and final decision will be taken after meeting of technical committee. But the ground reports from field in Pench and Seoni suggests that the exercise has already begun.