Tika Maha Abhiyan: Bhopal records 77% vaccination, Over 1L people vaccinated against the target of 1.5 lakh

BHOPAL: The state capital has recorded 68 per cent vaccination on occasion of mega vaccination drive on World Yoga Day on Monday. In Bhopal, 1,15,295 people have been vaccinated against the target of 1.5 lakh. Total 2.23 lakh doses were available at 922 vaccination centres (session sites) in the capital.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan visited Anna Nagar slums (BHEL) at 2.30 pm to raise awareness among public for the vaccination.
When Chauhan visited the slum, vaccination programme was put on hold for some time. However, beneficiaries remained in queue waiting for their turn.
However, in Bhopal division,†total target was 3.04 lakh and total vaccination recorded was 2,99,355 which comes to be 98 per cent.
In Bhopal, DME minister Vishwas Sarang, who is also the district incharge minister, inaugurated the mega drive at Women Polytechnic College. Two lakh doses of Covishield and 23,000 Covaxin were available at 922 vaccination centres in the state capital.†† Ninety private hospitals were also given permission for free of cost vaccination.
Motivators did their job to motivate the beneficiaries. Collector Avinash Lawania inaugurated the drive at model vaccination centre in collectorate.
The MP Nagar administration took out a procession to motivate people on the occasion. Motivatorsí team took charge of motivation in various areas. Vaccination centres were decorated with colourful balloons on this occasion. At many places, rangoli designs were made as a mark of gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for the mega vaccination drive. Around 210 teams constituted under guidance of SDMs.
Hotels, restaurants offer discounts
Various restaurants and hotels had offered discounts up to 15 per cent for vaccination on World Yoga Day. Hotels like Bapu ki Kutia, Manohar Dairy, Noor us Subaha, Jahanuma Palace, Sayaji, Raj Hans, Vrindavan Dhaba, Hotel Ranjeet, Hakeem, ICH (Indian Coffee House), Milan Hotel, Sagar Gayre, Vishnu fast food and others.
Monitoring team
SDM (TT Nagar)†Sanjay Shrivastava said, ìAll our monitoring team worked for smooth vaccination at the session sites. We focused on camps so that beneficiaries should not face any problems. Mega vaccination drive was conducted with a huge positive response in the state capital.î
Confusion over jab
Out of confusion, many had reached Navin Schools and Saraswati Shishu Mandir but they were told to go to other session sites as the centre was only for second dose of vaccination. This led to confrontation between vaccinators and beneficiaries. But later it was solved. Some of the vaccination sessions were only for second dose so wherever, it happened, people faced problems.
