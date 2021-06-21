Tika Maha Abhiyan: Bhopal records 77% vaccination, Over 1L people vaccinated against the target of 1.5 lakh

BHOPAL: The state capital has recorded 68 per cent vaccination on occasion of mega vaccination drive on World Yoga Day on Monday. In Bhopal, 1,15,295 people have been vaccinated against the target of 1.5 lakh. Total 2.23 lakh doses were available at 922 vaccination centres (session sites) in the capital.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan visited Anna Nagar slums (BHEL) at 2.30 pm to raise awareness among public for the vaccination.

When Chauhan visited the slum, vaccination programme was put on hold for some time. However, beneficiaries remained in queue waiting for their turn.

However, in Bhopal division,†total target was 3.04 lakh and total vaccination recorded was 2,99,355 which comes to be 98 per cent.