VACCINATION RECORD IN INDORE: 2.25L plus vaccinated in one day

Indore: Indore has created an all-India record for vaccinating the highest number of people in a day and has also topped the chart in recording the highest number of vaccinated people in the state.

Over 2.21 lakh people were vaccinated in one day which is the highest number of vaccinations done in any city in the country.

“We have vaccinated over 2.21 lakh people on Monday. The number will increase as we are still counting offline registrations,” district immunisation officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.