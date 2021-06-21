Indore: Show cause notice issued to additional collector, additional commissioner for negligence of duty

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For showing carelessness in mega vaccination drive launched from Monday, district collector Manish Singh issued show cause notice to additional collector Radheshyam Mandloi and additional municipal commissioner Renee Kasera.

Both officers were incharge of vaccination drive in Indore Assembly Constituency-5. Manish Singh said on Monday afternoon that if their replies will not be found satisfactory, he will recommend disciplinary action against them to state General Administration Department.