Indore: Over 3.56L get vaccinated in division, all districts exceed target

Indore: On the opening day of 7 days mega vaccination drive, 3,56,567 people got vaccinated in the Indore division, going by available figures till 7 pm

Divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma said all the districts of Indore division have achieved 100% of their target. The number of vaccinated is likely to increase as figures from some remote areas had not reached the headquarters.In all 5,387 received vaccine in Alirajpur district, 2,12,339 in Indore, 18,343 in Barwani, 54,030 in Dhar, 22,713 in Burhanpur and in Jhabua district 8055, in Khargone 18,197 and in Khandwa district 28,503.