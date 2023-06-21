 Bhopal: Cops Raid Gambling Den In Shahjahanabad, Arrest 12
Bhopal: Cops Raid Gambling Den In Shahjahanabad, Arrest 12

Police have also seized Rs 91k in cash

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 04:36 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal crime branch raided a gambling den in Shahjahanabad on Tuesday and collared 12 people. They have seized Rs 91k cash, police officials said on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that the crime branch team received a tip-off about a man named Zuhur residing in Kabitpura of Shahjahanabad and inviting people to his place for gambling.

The team reached the directed spot and raided the house, on the first floor of which, as many as 15 persons were placing bets on cards. Three out of managed to flee, while 12 of them were nabbed successfully.

Police seized Rs 91k in cash from the possession of the accused and they were taken into custody under the Gambling act.

