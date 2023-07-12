Bhopal: Congress Seeks CBI Inquiry In Patwari Exam, Terms It 'Vyapam Part III’

Representative image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Terming the Patwari exam ‘Vyapam part III’, the state AICC member Arun Yadav has demanded a CBI probe alleging huge anomalies in the recruitment process.

Seven candidates who appeared for the exam at Gwalior-based NRI College Gwalior are among the top 10 candidates to have cleared the patwari exam, said the Congress leader while talking to media persons, here on Wednesday.

The Employee Selection Board (ESB) had released the merit list of patwari exam in which seven toppers from among ten had appeared for the exam at a private college of Gwalior that belongs to BJP MLA Sanjiv Singh Kushwaha, he added.

Read Also MP: Special Court Grants Bail To Suspended Jhabua SDM Under POCSO

Authenticity Of Exam Should Be Maintained: Yadav

Demanding CBI inquiry into the alleged scam, Yadav said 'media trials' of the selected candidates should also be conducted to bring before people the authenticity of the exam.

The ESB has conducted the exam for more than 8,945 posts of Group-2 (Sub Group -4) Sahayak Samparikshak, Patwari and other post Combined Recruitment Test – 2022. The exams were conducted from March 5 to 26 and the results were declared on June 30.

Yadav alleged that some of the students have scored 185 out of 185 marks, which is almost impossible and why till date no coaching centre has come forward claiming their students have scored ranks in the exam, he asked.

Read Also MP: Laxmibai Nagar Dehradun Ujjain Express Cancelled Today

Bizzare Facts Revealed After Investigation

Four of a family had passed the exam, which is again unimaginable, some of the students who have scored full marks in English language had signed in Hindi and most of the students who cleared the exam had signatures in Hindi, said the Congress leader.

One of the candidates who had cleared the exam had left the village along with the family and this was done to avoid coming under the lens of media persons as he would stand exposed, Yadav further added.