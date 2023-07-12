MP: Special Court Grants Bail To Suspended Jhabua SDM Under POCSO

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A special court (under POCSO Act) granted bail to SDM Sunil Kumar Jha, a deputy collector-rank officer posted in Jhabua in a case related to alleged sexual harassment of tribal minor girls at a government-run hostel.

On Wednesday, he was produced before the court of special judge RK Sharma, where he was granted conditional bail on a surety bond of Rs 40,000, informed senior additional district prosecution officer Manisha Muvel.

Bail On The Basis Of Affidavit By His Driver, Guard & An Official

Muvel said that Jha was accompanied by his driver Pankaj, guard Amar Singh Dudwe, additional district project coordinator (education department) Gyanendra Prakash Ojha during the hostel inspection. An affidavit was given by them that they had inspected three places in one hour, emphasising that Jha h noas not committed any obscene act neither he misbehaved with anyone. On the basis of the affidavits of these three, the bail application of the former SDM has been accepted by the court. Jha was represented by senior advocates Dinesh Saxena and Umang Saxena, Muvel said.

Indore Div Commissioner Suspend SDM Jha

Earlier, an FIR has been registered against SDM Jha under the SC/ST Atrocity Act, the POCSO Act and sections 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment) of the IPC.

Later, on the basis of a report submitted by Jhabua collector Tanvi Hooda, Indore divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma suspended Jha under the MP government's Civil Services (Service Conduct) Rules 1965, citing carelessness and gross negligence in discharging official duties.

The accused allegedly committed obscene acts with minor students during the inspection. As per the FIR, the accused allegedly touched and kissed the girls, aged 11 to 13 years, who were staying in the hostel and asked questions about their menstruation cycle.