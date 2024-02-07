 Bhopal: Concert of Mithoon, Mohammed Irfan, Bhoomi Trivedi on Feb 11
Over 50 startups to display works in E-Summit'24’

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 07, 2024, 12:11 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Concert of Mithoon, Mohammed Irfan, Bhoomi Trivedi on Feb 11 | Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The live concert of musician Mithoon, playback singer Mohammed Irfan and Bhoomi Trivedi will be held at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) in the city on February 11. It will be part of the third iteration of Central India's Largest Entrepreneurial Fest, E-Summit'24, organised by Entrepreneurship Cell Manit to be held from February 9 to 11.

This year, creators and entrepreneurs including Vikas Swarup, Anubhav Dubey, Gaurav Juyal, Nitin Vijay, founder of Motion Education, Sunil Sharma, Tanu Jain (educator and motivational speaker) and Nidhi Narwal will be present. The founder of Rupeezy and Alumni of MANIT, Hemant Patel, will launch their app Investeezy at the inaugural event.

Featuring an impressive lineup of events including the Startup Expo, Hackathon, Stock and Crypto Trading Simulation and more, E-Summit'24 promises an immersive experience for budding entrepreneurs.

In association with Adani Group and MeiTy Government of India, the event will offer opportunities for growth. A key highlight of the event, the Startup Expo will provide 50+ startups a platform to connect with potential customers and investors.

