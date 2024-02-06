 Madhya Pradesh: 257 People Screened At Free Eye Check-Up Camp In Mandsaur
Madhya Pradesh: 257 People Screened At Free Eye Check-Up Camp In Mandsaur

Fifteen patients underwent successful operations at Shri Labhmuni Hospital on the same day.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 11:03 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: 257 People Screened At Free Eye Check-Up Camp In Mandsaur | Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Under the auspices of Jain Social Group Mandsaur, a series of free eye testing camps have been organised across rural areas. In the sequence, a camp was held at Kachnara village on Tuesday, screened 257 people and 55 were tested for cataracts. Fifteen patients underwent successful operations at Shri Labhmuni Hospital on the same day.

President Sanjay Jain emphasised the organisation's commitment to healthcare initiatives. He announced plans to conduct six more camps in rural areas following the success of the Kachnara camp. The upcoming camps are scheduled at various locations, including the Jain temple in Bahi Parshvanath and Guradia Shah village on February 8 and 9, respectively.

The camp witnessed the presence of esteemed guests, including senior BJP leader Rajendra Surana, sarpanch Haroon Qureshi, former sarpanch Fateh Singh, society president Tejpal Singh and deputy sarpanch representative Gopal Rathore.

Speaking at the event, Surana thanked JSG for its commendable healthcare initiatives, particularly highlighting the significance of extending healthcare services to rural areas. Sarpanch Qureshi stressed the importance of proactive measures towards eye care and expressed gratitude to the group for their efforts in organising the camp.

