MP: 'I Will Abuse 25 Times...You Don't Know Who I Am,' Jaora SDM Tells Farmers Demanding Compensation Over Railway Line Work; Video Viral

Jaora (Ratlam): In yet another case, a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) posted at Jaora tehsil in Ratlam district has been accused of hurling abuses at villagers in Badayla Chaurasi village, Ratlam. A video of the alleged incident went viral on social media on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening when SDM Anil Bhana and his team visited the village after some of the farmers and villagers stopped the ongoing doubling of Ratlam – Neemuch railway line work, demanding more compensation and the construction of an underpass.

When the discussion was going on, a dispute erupted, and as a result of that, Bhana lost his cool. The SDM is accused of abusing the villagers. Someone made a video of this, which is becoming increasingly viral on the internet.

In the video, which was prepared by someone who was present at the site, Jaora SDM Anil Bhana was seen hurling abusive words at farmers. In the video, farmers are telling him, sir, don't say the wrong words. Talk with love and affection.

SDM says, 'I will abuse 25 times. Be polite to me. You don't know who I am. He even said to a farmer, 'He will not understand; where will he go?'

The matter was reported on Monday when SDM Bhana went to Badayla Chaurasi village after farmers there had stopped the work of doubling the railway line, goods yard, and approach road. They were demanding more compensation for their land and a new underpass. The SDM, along with the railway officers, had come to convince them, but it turned into heated arguments.

I did not abuse: SDM

The SDM Bhana, emphasized that he did not engage in any form of abuse during the heated arguments with the farmers. He further mentioned that railway staff members were present as witnesses to support his claim. Despite his attempts to explain the situation and assure the farmers of double compensation, they continued to express their dissatisfaction. The presence of the village sarpanch added another layer of complexity to the situation.

SDM Bhana speculated that there might have been an incident prior to the surfacing of the video, which could have influenced the farmers' reactions.

Farmers stopped railway work

Doubling of the Ratlam-Neemuch railway line is taking place in Badayla Chaurasi. For this, the goods yard is being shifted from Javra to Badayla Chaurasi, 9 km away. Railways has acquired the land of 27 farmers in Badayla Chaurasi to double the goods yard and the approach road to be built there. Farmers have stopped work in the village.

Farmers' arguing over less compensation

The farmers of Badayla Chaurasi argue that we are being given less compensation. Only land compensation was calculated. If there is a well, tube well, tree or other construction on the land, compensation is not being given for these. That's why there is objection.