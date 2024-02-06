MP: Raja Shankar Shah University Registrar Arrested For Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe In Chhindwara | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur Lokayukta sleuths successfully apprehended Meghraj Ninama, the Registrar of Raja Shankar Shah University, in a bribery scandal. The incident unfolded in Chhindwara district when Ninama was caught red-handed accepting a Rs 25,000 bribe from Anurag Kushwaha, a private college operator. Kushwaha had filed a complaint, detailing Ninama's demand for Rs 50,000 to ensure the unhindered operation of his college.

Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Surekha Parmar shared insights into the case, stating that Anurag Kushwaha's complaint prompted the formation of a team to investigate the matter. The team laid a trap, leading to Ninama's red-handed capture while accepting the first installment of Rs 25,000 on Monday in his office. Further investigations are currently underway to delve deeper into the intricacies of the case.

Registrar initially demanded Rs 1 lakh per year

Anurag Kushwaha, the complainant, expressed the difficulties faced over the past year. According to Kushwaha, Registrar Ninama initially demanded an annual payment of Rs 1 lakh for the seamless operation of the college. After negotiations, the amount was reduced to Rs 50,000, and the first installment was paid on Monday, resulting in Ninama's apprehension during the sting operation. The authorities are actively pursuing the investigation to uncover any additional details surrounding the bribery allegations.