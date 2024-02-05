MP: Liquor Businessman Arora Attacked; Shooter Killed In Retaliatory Fire In Neemuch | Representative Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Liquor businessman Ashok Arora was attacked by four assailants on Sunday evening in Neemuch. One attacker, identified as Babu Fakir was killed in retaliatory firing by Arora's security personnel, while the remaining three miscreants are absconding. Both Arora and his security guard sustained injuries in the incident. Arora was ambushed by four assailants near Vijay Talkies intersection, leading to a shootout that claimed the life of Babu Fakir while the remaining three fled from the scene.

While the motive behind the attack remains shrouded in suspicion, police are piecing together clues that point towards a tangled web of criminal connections. Initial investigations suggest the involvement of notorious smuggler Babu Sindhi, recently released on parole and local gangster Lala Pathan. Both Sindhi and Fakir have chequered pasts, riddled with violent crimes, leading authorities to explore potential links to past feuds or ongoing rivalries. Adding another layer to the mystery is the possibility of a personal vendetta.

Whispers of a long-standing dispute between Arora and Pathan have surfaced, prompting speculation about whether the attack was a targeted act of retribution. The attack unfolded with chilling precision. The assailants, strategically positioned in a black car, intercepted Arora's vehicle and unleashed a hail of bullets. While Arora escaped, his security guard, Ajay sustained injuries during the exchange of bullets.

In an act of self-defence, Arora's security guard retaliated, killing Babu Fakir. The remaining assailants continued firing before fleeing the scene towards Girls College. The exact number of shots fired, the identity and whereabouts of the absconding attackers and the true motive behind the violence are all crucial pieces of the puzzle waiting to be unearthed. Meanwhile, Arora and Ajay are receiving medical attention, their recovery is closely monitored by authorities. Further investigation is underway, said police.