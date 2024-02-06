MP: Kamal Nath Confirms Son Nakul's Candidature From Chhindwara For Lok Sabha Elections, Says, 'I Will Only Campaign ' |

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has made it clear on Tuesday that his son and sitting MP Nakul Nath will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Chhindwara. Speaking to the media at Imlikheda airstrip in Chhindwara, he said, “As soon as the AICC declares, Nakul Nath will be the Lok Sabha candidate from Chhindwara.”

Will Nakul Nath fight the Lok Sabha elections from Congress only? In response to this question, former MP chief minister Kamal Nath did not give a clear answer and rather just said, “I have already said that Congress has started preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, what should I say further.” On his role, he said that he will campaign as usual.

Nakul Nath made announcement in front of Kamal Nath

Earlier on Monday, Congress MP from Chhindwara Nakul Nath had declared himself a candidate for the Lok Sabha elections even before any official announcement from the party. Nakul Nath made the statement in front of his father Kamal Nath during a gathering in the Parasia Assembly. He said, “I will contest elections from Chhindwara, not Kamal Nath ji. However, Kamal Nath ji will give full support.”

Incidentally, ahead of the November 2023 Assembly polls, Nakul Nath had announced candidates for seats falling in his Chhindwara Lok Sabha segment even before the Congress made any official announcement.