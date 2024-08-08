 Bhopal: CM Mohan Yadav Reaches Bengaluru, Inspects Tejas Aircraft
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 12:51 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To have a interactive session with industrialists regarding investment on Thursday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reached Bengaluru  (Karnataka) on Wednesday. After reaching Bengaluru, he visited Hindustan Aeronautical Limited (HAL) and inspected light combat aircraft “Tejas” by sitting inside it on Wednesday.

During his visit to HAL, CM said that HAL has units in many places of the country. He wished that HAL shall establish development wing of either aerospace or defence in Madhya Pradesh. Through the medium of single window, state government will provide all facilities including land and basic facilities. A nodal officer will be appointed for the establishment of the desired unit so that all process gets completed smoothly.

article-image

He saw manufacturing sequence of LCA air craft and tried to understand the structural, assembling, testing stages.

In the meantime, he sat inside Dhruv helicopter and had a word with the pilot to understand its specialties.  HAL Chairman and Managing Director, C B Krishna Anant presented the replica of Tejas fighter plane to him.

 On Thursday, the interactive session with industrialists will start at 11.30 am on Thursday. Siddharth Sethi, Managing Director of Infobeans Limited will deliver the welcome address.

article-image

This will be followed by video films on GIS-2025 and Advantage MP. Principal Secretary, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Madhya Pradesh Raghavendra Kumar Singh will give a presentation on investment opportunities in the state. Management Director MPSEDC will give a presentation on opportunities in IT, ITES, ESDM sectors in Madhya Pradesh. A presentation will be given by Principal Secretary Tourism Sheo shekhar Shukla on opportunities in the tourism sector in Madhya Pradesh and a presentation will be given by Secretary MSME Dr. Navneet Mohan Kothari on opportunities in the MSME sector in Madhya Pradesh. MoU will be signed between MPSEDC and IESA in the interactive session.

article-image

One-to-one meeting

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will hold a one-to-one meeting with industrialists. Besides, there will be a round table meeting with industrialists from the IT and ITES sector and industrialists from the textile sector.

