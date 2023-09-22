Bhopal: CM Chouhan Takes Stock Of Preparations For PM Modi's Proposed Visit |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took stock of the ongoing preparations at the Jamboree Ground for the proposed programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhopal on 25th September. CM Chouhan apprised himself regarding the pandal, seating, cleanliness, parking, traffic, food arrangements and exhibition venue.

CM Chouhan said that arrangements should be made by planning at the micro level of each point and activities should be implemented keeping in mind the possibility of rain.

On this occasion, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang, Mayor Smt. Malti Rai, MP VD Sharma, MLA Rameshwar Sharma, former Minister Umashankar Gupta, former Mayor Alok Sharma, Hitanand Sharma, Sumit Pachauri were present.

CM gave instructions virtually

Chief Minister Chouhan also gave instructions virtually from the residence office to the district officers of Bhopal division regarding the arrangements for the citizens reaching Bhopal from other districts on the proposed visit of Prime Minister Modi on September 25.

