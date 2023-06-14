 Bhopal: CM Chouhan Meets Pandit Pradeep Mishra On Last Day Of Shiv Mahapuran Katha
Bhopal: CM Chouhan Meets Pandit Pradeep Mishra On Last Day Of Shiv Mahapuran Katha

“Received the blessings of renowned storyteller Pandit Pradeep Mishra after meeting him in Bhopal today," Chouhan wrote on Twitter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 01:51 PM IST
article-image
MP: CM Chouhan Meets Pandit Pradeep Mishra On Last Day Of Shiv Mahapuran Katha In Bhopal | Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met renowned storyteller, religious preacher Pandit Pradeep Mishra and sought his blessings in Bhopal on Wednesday. 

article-image

“Received the blessings of renowned storyteller Pandit Pradeep Mishra after meeting him in Bhopal today. Shiv Mahapuran Katha being recited by Pandit ji in Karond has its last day today. All of you devotees must imbibe it in your life along with listening to the story,” Chouhan wrote on Twitter.

Notably, lakhs of devotees took part in Pandit Pradeep Mishra’s Shiv Mahapuran Katha which was organised in Bhopal for the first time from June 10. The five-day katha ends today. Special arrangements for security and traffic were made keeping in mind the huge footfall at Mishra’s events.

article-image
