Bhopal: CM Chouhan Meets Pandit Pradeep Mishra On Last Day Of Shiv Mahapuran Katha

MP: CM Chouhan Meets Pandit Pradeep Mishra On Last Day Of Shiv Mahapuran Katha In Bhopal | Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met renowned storyteller, religious preacher Pandit Pradeep Mishra and sought his blessings in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Read Also Bhopal Satpura Bhawan Fire: Probe Panel Arrives To Conduct Inspection

“Received the blessings of renowned storyteller Pandit Pradeep Mishra after meeting him in Bhopal today. Shiv Mahapuran Katha being recited by Pandit ji in Karond has its last day today. All of you devotees must imbibe it in your life along with listening to the story,” Chouhan wrote on Twitter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Notably, lakhs of devotees took part in Pandit Pradeep Mishra’s Shiv Mahapuran Katha which was organised in Bhopal for the first time from June 10. The five-day katha ends today. Special arrangements for security and traffic were made keeping in mind the huge footfall at Mishra’s events.