Bhopal: CM Chouhan Gives Appointment Letters To Newly Recruited Medical Teachers, Says 'Doctors Are Soul Of Medical System' |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that doctors are the soul of the medical system. Operation of medical infrastructure like hospitals, medical colleges, primary and community health centres is possible only with doctors. Chouhan was interacting with the newly appointed medical teachers of Satna Medical College at Samatva Bhawan at his residential office on Friday by giving them appointment letters.

He said, “It is only by their presence and activism that a place becomes an ‘abode of health’. A doctor's job is like a mission. They spend their day and night relieving the pain of the patient. Due to the tireless work done by them, they get the status equal to God.”

Additional Chief Secretary Medical Mohammad Suleman and officers of the Medical Education Department were present. CM Chouhan gave appointment letters to 35 newly appointed medical teachers.

'Govt Medical System Is Getting Advanced'

Chouhan said that in our culture, a healthy body has been considered as the best happiness. Doctors have an important role in keeping people healthy. The newly appointed medical teachers will also make people healthy and also do the work of giving education. All of you are very important for the state. That's why you have been invited for a dialogue before assuming the responsibility.

“Medical institutions are continuously expanding in the state. After 1965, the next medical college in the state was started in the year 2006 in Sagar. The number of doctors in the state is very less in proportion to the population. With the expansion of medical infrastructure in the state, the process of appointment of doctors is going on. Sufficient arrangements of medicines and equipment are available. The government medical system is continuously getting advanced,” Chouhan said.

He further said that language will not be a hindrance in medical studies in the state, students who want to study medicine through Hindi medium can study in Hindi.

Medical Colleges Increased From 4 to 14: Sarang

Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Chouhan, the state is progressing progressively in the field of health and medical education. When CM Chouhan assumed office, there were only 5 medical colleges in the state, which have now increased to 14. There are 12 private medical colleges in the state and about 10 medical colleges are under process. Sarang wished the newly appointed medical teachers a bright future.

