 Bhopal: CM Chouhan Assures Amendments For Industrial Development At MSME Summit
Bhopal: CM Chouhan Assures Amendments For Industrial Development At MSME Summit

CM Chouhan stressed on ease of doing business.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured all required amendments for the development ofthe industries. He was addressing the Madhya Pradesh MSME Summit 2023 in Bhopal on Monday.

In his speech, he stressed for ease of doing business. In the meantime, he said asked the participants to come with substantial outcome after the summit.

Dr Harish Ahuja , senior vice president, NSE India said that India's economy is craving to become five trillion economy in coming years and in this regard, MSME has to play an important role. The MSME is employing 11 crore people.

This programme saw participation of Dr Harish Ahuja, senior vice president NSE India, Joseph Julian, Director , Walmart Vriddhi program, Siddhartha Chaturvedi, Director AISECT, Saurabh Sanyal, secretary General PHDCCI etc. Special address was given by MSME minister Om Prakash saklecha. Secretary, MSME department P Narhari coordinated the progr

