 Night Patrol In MP: Over 8,000 Wanted Criminals Arrested In State, 15,000 Cops Deputed
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalNight Patrol In MP: Over 8,000 Wanted Criminals Arrested In State, 15,000 Cops Deputed

Night Patrol In MP: Over 8,000 Wanted Criminals Arrested In State, 15,000 Cops Deputed

During combing operation, more than 5,000 criminals with arrest warrants, 2,500 with permanent warrants, 75 absconding criminals and more than 1,800 criminals externed from districts were checked. In some districts, externed criminals were found violating the conditions of banishment, against whom separate action is being taken

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 12:52 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 8,000 wanted criminals were arrested during night patrol launched in the state in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. About 15,000 police personnel were deputed for the job, officials said on Sunday.

The DGP Sudhir Saxena, IGs, DIGs, SPs, SDOPs, incharge of all police stations of all the districts took part in night patrol including police commissioners of Bhopal and Indore.

The DGP too hit the road. He reached Bank Note Press police station in Dewas at 1 am, Kotwali police station in Sehore at 2.30 am and Kohefiza police station in Bhopal at 4 am on Sunday to take stock of night combing operation. He spoke to zonal IGs and received information about the night combing operation in their districts.

During combing operation, more than 5,000 criminals with arrest warrants, 2,500 with permanent warrants, 75 absconding criminals and more than 1,800 criminals externed from districts were checked. In some districts, externed criminals were found violating the conditions of banishment, against whom separate action is being taken.

More than 125 listed criminals wanted in various crimes, on whom reward was declared, were arrested. Along with this, more than 650 other wanted criminals were arrested.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Night Patrol In MP: Over 8,000 Wanted Criminals Arrested In State, 15,000 Cops Deputed

Night Patrol In MP: Over 8,000 Wanted Criminals Arrested In State, 15,000 Cops Deputed

UPSC Civil Services Pre 2024: 58.17% Students Take Exam In Bhopal, 61% in Indore

UPSC Civil Services Pre 2024: 58.17% Students Take Exam In Bhopal, 61% in Indore

BMC Ex-Gratia Scam: Amount Withdrawn In Name Of Retd IAS Officer's Dead Son, Around 500 People To Be...

BMC Ex-Gratia Scam: Amount Withdrawn In Name Of Retd IAS Officer's Dead Son, Around 500 People To Be...

Eid-Ul-Azha Today: Festival Of Sacrifice, Sharing, Seeking Forgiveness For Sins

Eid-Ul-Azha Today: Festival Of Sacrifice, Sharing, Seeking Forgiveness For Sins

Bhopal: Fire Erupts At Basement Of Mansarover Complex, Losses Yet To Be Ascertained

Bhopal: Fire Erupts At Basement Of Mansarover Complex, Losses Yet To Be Ascertained