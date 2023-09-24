Bhopal: CM Chouhan Announces ₹1 Lakh For Kotwars At Retirement |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kotwars in Madhya Pradesh will receive a sum of Rs 1 lakh at the time of retirement. The amount received by Kotwars will now increase by Rs 500 every year. Kotwars who do not have service land will receive Rs 8000 per month in place of Rs 4000. Kotwars with service land ranging from 3 to 7.5 acres will receive a monthly honouranium of Rs 1200.

Kotwars with service land ranging from 7.5 to 10 acres will receive a minimum honorarium of Rs. one thousand per month. This will also increase from time to time. Those having up to 3 acres of service land will receive Rs. two thousand per month.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made these announcements while addressing state level Kotwars' conference at the Lal Parade Ground Bhopal here today.

Chouhan said that Kotwars are the backbone of the revenue administration in rural areas. They update information and play an important role during natural calamities. Chouhan also said that a mechanism will be worked out to connect Kotwars directly to the Chief Minister's official Residence. Special officers will be appointed for this purpose. Chouhan said that Kotwars will be covered in the health insurance scheme. Their uniform color will now be khaki.

Ladli Behna Yojana to benefit Kotwar families

The Chief Minister said that an annual conference for Kotwars will be convened. Kotwars will receive a SIM card and the state government will recharge it.

Chouhan urged Kotwars to take care of the village. Kotwars are hardworking and well-intentioned individuals, he added.

Kotwar Laliya Bau's Selfless Service Remembered

Chouhan recalled that Kotwar used to be vigilant so that villagers had a sound sleep. He recalled the services of Laliya Bau, a female Kotwar of Jaith village. She was highly respected and she discharged her duties diligently. Chouhan further noted that he had initiated the first Kotwar conference after assuming the office as the Chief Minister.

Principal Secretary of Revenue, Nikunj Srivastava, delivered a welcome speech. He stated that Kotwars are involved in transmitting information. They play the role of a primary assistant. They also assist various departments such as Panchayat and rural development, police, and others.

Others present included Ramesh Sharma, Chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Employees' Welfare Committee, Bhagwan Das Kewat, and President of the Madhya Pradesh Independent Kotwar Association, Harveer Singh, Manohar Mehra, Veer Singh, Sandeep Yadav, and Bhopal Collector Ashish Singh.

