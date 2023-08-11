 Bhopal Civic Body Imposes Spot Fine On Non-Segregation Of Wet & Dry Garbage
Earlier, BMC also slapped fine of Rs 1 lakh against a food joints for burning garbage at public place.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
Garbage out in the open is a health hazard for all | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eyeing improved scores in Swakchh Survekshan 2023, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has expanded ambit of spot fine. This has been done on instruction of BMC commissioner Frank Noble.  

Spot fine generally covers for Yellow spot (urination in open), red spot (spitting at public place), but now non-segregation of wet-dry garbage has also been included in the listing in ambit of BMC spot fine. 

Just couple of days ago, BMC slapped spot fine against Paliwal Hospital for dumping medical hazardous waste at public places. ALLEN Career Institute, Bhopal, has been fined releasing sewage in premises of ISBT. These spot fine against major institutes is eye opening for the others in the state capital.

BMC health –in-charge Rajiv Saxena said, “ we have started imposing spot fine for not segregating wet and dry garbage at time of door-to-door collection. We were already slapping spot fine for urinating as well as spitting at public place as it is counted in swakchh Survekhan.  We have to scrore more so we have included segregation of garbage at time of collection. We have also imposed fine at Paliwal Hosptial and ALLEN Career Institute, bhopal for dumping medical waste at public places.”  

