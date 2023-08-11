 Bhopal: 32-Year-Old Woman Molested By Her Over-Possessive Friend In TT Nagar
The accused man broke her cell phone.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: Out on bail, accused molests, attempts to rape victim again in Kanpur | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old woman, a dentist by profession, was allegedly waylaid and assaulted by her former male friend near Platinum Plaza in TT Nagar on Wednesday, the police said. Apparently, the woman started maintaining distance with him due to his over-possesive behaviour. TT Nagar police registered an FIR and has launched the search to nab him.

TT Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Chain Singh Raghuwanshi said that the complainant woman is a dentist by profession. She resides near the Mata Mandir area of TT Nagar. She told the cops that she had befriended a man named Rohit Saxena four years ago, and they used to talk over the phone call frequently.

The woman, however, began drifting apart from Saxena, owing to his strange and possessive behaviour. On Wednesday, the woman was heading towards her house on her two-wheeler, when

Saxena spotted her and followed her on his bike. Near Platinum Plaza, Saxena waylaid her and began checking her cell phone. When the woman protested, Saxena broke her cell phone, assaulted her physically and threatened her of dire consequences. He fled the spot thereafter.

The woman then approached the TT Nagar police on Friday and lodged a complaint against Saxena. The cops have lodged an FIR and have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

