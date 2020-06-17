Bhopal: Call to boycott Chinese products grows louder

BHOPAL: People in the city were already nursing a lot of resentment against China over its irresponsible handling of Covid-19 pandemic, and now the Indo-China border dispute at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh has added salt to the injury.
A day after 20 soldiers, including Commanding Officer, were killed at Galwan border, the Free Press visited New Market on Wednesday noon to get opinion of people on the clamour for boycotting Chinese products amid the border tension. The people said they don’t want to use the Chinese products but there are hardly any alternatives in market so reasonably priced.
Excerpts:
Rahul Shah, businessman
Nowadays, everything mainly electronics are made in China. I used mobile and earphone of Chinese company. It is written designed by California but made in China. For most people, price of products matters a lot and not the company. If people get all features in Oppo mobile handset priced reasonably then why would they go for highly priced Samsung or others companies? People prefer to buy economical and best things.
Kavita Chaturvedi, a boutique owner
I had Chinese mobile which got damaged recently. But now I am not in mood to buy Chinese handset because of COVID-19. But I would like to say one thing that if the government doesn’t allow import of Chinese products to the country, how and from where we will buy them. We don’t go to China buying their products. We buy Chinese mobile as they are reasonably priced and have interesting features. If Indian company starting making such products, why will we go for Chinese one?
Amar Singh Rajput, a government employ
We don’t buy toys if we come to know that it is made in china. Besides toys, we avoid other Chinese products as well. We are doing do so after COVID -19. Earlier too we tried avoiding buying anything manufactured in China, but not we have become more aware and strictly follow it.
Veena Kulshrestha, retd. teacher
I have not bought any Chinese product for two years. Earlier, I had no issues with anything made in China but now because the corona has changed the people’s mindset. If they don’t support us, why should we promote their business by buying their products.
Karishma Solanki, homemaker
I have mobile of Micromax, an Indian company. If we talk about cosmetics, I used eyeliners and lipsticks of Indian company Lakme. We don’t use any Chinese products because of Coronavirus. One of my relatives has been diagnosed corona positive.
Deepu Agrawal, businessman
We have completely boycotted Chinese products. We don’t use any item made in China including mobile phone. Yes, some electronics goods are being used at home, we after finding an alternative will discontinue their use.
