Bhopal: Call to boycott Chinese products grows louder

BHOPAL: People in the city were already nursing a lot of resentment against China over its irresponsible handling of Covid-19 pandemic, and now the Indo-China border dispute at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh has added salt to the injury.

A day after 20 soldiers, including Commanding Officer, were killed at Galwan border, the Free Press visited New Market on Wednesday noon to get opinion of people on the clamour for boycotting Chinese products amid the border tension. The people said they don’t want to use the Chinese products but there are hardly any alternatives in market so reasonably priced.

Excerpts:

Rahul Shah, businessman

Nowadays, everything mainly electronics are made in China. I used mobile and earphone of Chinese company. It is written designed by California but made in China. For most people, price of products matters a lot and not the company. If people get all features in Oppo mobile handset priced reasonably then why would they go for highly priced Samsung or others companies? People prefer to buy economical and best things.