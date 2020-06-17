India-China face-off at Galwan Valley: Social media abuzz about PM Modi's silence, question his old tweets

He said the prime minister and the defence minister must come forward and answer whether it is true that Chinese have killed an officer and soldiers of the Indian Army in the Galwan Valley and whether Indian soldiers have also been critically injured.

"If so, why are PM Modi and Defence Minister maintaining absolute silence?" he asked.

The Congress remains firm that the entire country stands as one to protect India's security and its territorial integrity at all costs, Surjewala said.

"Let Modi government remember that in our Parliamentary democracy, 'secrecy or silence' are unacceptable on part of our government," he said.

Punjab Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Amarinder Singh said it is time now for the Centre to take some stringent measures as each sign of weakness makes China's reaction more "belligerent".

Reacting to the border clash, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda asserted that the borders of India will remain intact under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Addressing the 'Kerala Jan-Samvad' virtual rally, he referred to the India-China face-off and said during the de-escalation process a violent clash took place with the Chinese army on Monday night.

"Indian Army gave a befitting reply, but unfortunately, we have lost our three army men. I pay homage to them for their sacrifice and I can assure you that under the leadership of PM Modi, India's territorial integrity will not be compromised," he said.

"We now have the political will and our Army is fully equipped to take (on) any adversary," he said.

Senior BJP leader B L Santhosh said Indian forces were resolute in forcing Chinese troops to "retreat" in a violent face-off in Ladakh, claiming that the loss on the adversary's side could be "still more huge".

"Our forces were resolute in forcing Chinese troops to retreat. In the process yesterday we have lost 3 brave Deshbhakt soldiers. 'Veer Sadgati' to the departed souls. The picture on the Chinese side is yet to emerge. It is still more huge," the BJP general secretary (organisation) tweeted.

In a guarded reaction to the border face-off, Left parties said India and China should initiate talks to defuse tensions between the two countries in eastern Ladakh.

The CPI(M) called on the government to come out with an "authoritative statement" to explain what happened in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley, and said that high-level talks should be initiated between the two nations to defuse the situation.