India-China face-off at Galwan Valley: Social media abuzz about PM Modi's silence, question his old tweets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been questioned over his silence following the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley that has left at least 35 Indian soldiers dead and a large unconfirmed number injured.
The Congress party, led by senior leader and MP Rahul Gandhi started questioning the PM on his silence. Gandhi even PM Modi to come out of "hiding" and share the truth of the India-China face-off, saying the entire country is standing behind him.
Questioning the prime minister's silence on the fierce clash between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, he said the country needs to know what has happened and why Modi is silent.
"Why is the Prime Minister silent. Where are you hiding? You should come out, the whole country is standing behind you together. Come out and tell the truth to the country, don't be afraid," Gandhi told the prime minister in a video message.
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said reports of brazen Chinese transgressions at three points in Ladakh into Indian territory since April or May have caused grave concerns as the Modi government remained a "mute spectator".
"To the distress and dismay of the entire nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remain absolutely 'mum'," Surjewala said.
He said the prime minister and the defence minister must come forward and answer whether it is true that Chinese have killed an officer and soldiers of the Indian Army in the Galwan Valley and whether Indian soldiers have also been critically injured.
"If so, why are PM Modi and Defence Minister maintaining absolute silence?" he asked.
The Congress remains firm that the entire country stands as one to protect India's security and its territorial integrity at all costs, Surjewala said.
"Let Modi government remember that in our Parliamentary democracy, 'secrecy or silence' are unacceptable on part of our government," he said.
Punjab Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Amarinder Singh said it is time now for the Centre to take some stringent measures as each sign of weakness makes China's reaction more "belligerent".
Reacting to the border clash, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda asserted that the borders of India will remain intact under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.
Addressing the 'Kerala Jan-Samvad' virtual rally, he referred to the India-China face-off and said during the de-escalation process a violent clash took place with the Chinese army on Monday night.
"Indian Army gave a befitting reply, but unfortunately, we have lost our three army men. I pay homage to them for their sacrifice and I can assure you that under the leadership of PM Modi, India's territorial integrity will not be compromised," he said.
"We now have the political will and our Army is fully equipped to take (on) any adversary," he said.
Senior BJP leader B L Santhosh said Indian forces were resolute in forcing Chinese troops to "retreat" in a violent face-off in Ladakh, claiming that the loss on the adversary's side could be "still more huge".
"Our forces were resolute in forcing Chinese troops to retreat. In the process yesterday we have lost 3 brave Deshbhakt soldiers. 'Veer Sadgati' to the departed souls. The picture on the Chinese side is yet to emerge. It is still more huge," the BJP general secretary (organisation) tweeted.
In a guarded reaction to the border face-off, Left parties said India and China should initiate talks to defuse tensions between the two countries in eastern Ladakh.
The CPI(M) called on the government to come out with an "authoritative statement" to explain what happened in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley, and said that high-level talks should be initiated between the two nations to defuse the situation.
The CPI, in a separate statement, said that it is believed that the present standoff can be resolved through talks and established frame-works agreed by both the countries.
"Any military confrontation between the two major Asian countries not only impacts the cooperation and friendship between the two countries but also can jeopardise the peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region," it said.
Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda termed as 'disturbing' the violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops and said the government should offer a clearer picture to the nation on the border issue.
This is how Twitter responded. While his supporters backed the PM, critics, were vocal about his silence
Interestingly, PM Modi had in 2013 questioned UPA2 about Chinese incursions across the border. “Today security of the nation is under threat. What did China do? They enter our borders and we silently watch,” Modi, who was then CM of Gujarat had tweeted in response to a platoon-sized contingent of the Chinese PLA set up a camp in Raki Nula, 30 km south of Daulat Beg Oldi near the Aksai Chin-Ladakh Line of Actual Control (LAC).
He has also not deleted Chinese social media apps through which he keeps in touch with the Indian diaspora living and working in the neighbouring country.
With Agency Inputs
