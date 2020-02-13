Bhopal: Builders misusing rule made for individuals, RERA raises objections

BHOPAL: Irregularities have cropped in the building permission rules which Nagar Nigams have simplified for common man wishing to build their houses.

The builders have begun to misuse those rules. Real Estate Regularity Authority (RERA) has shot off a letter to Principal Secretary of Urban Development and Housing seeking an inquiry into it.

The rule is that an individual wishing to construct a house can take permission from his architect and deposit the fixed rate for permission in the office of Nagar Nigam.

Nevertheless, the builders are misusing this rule. Chairman of RERA, Anthony de Sa, shot off a letter to PS of Urban Development and Housing, Sanjay Dubey that the builders are misusing the rule made for common man.