Bhopal: Builders misusing rule made for individuals, RERA raises objections

BHOPAL: Irregularities have cropped in the building permission rules which Nagar Nigams have simplified for common man wishing to build their houses.
The builders have begun to misuse those rules. Real Estate Regularity Authority (RERA) has shot off a letter to Principal Secretary of Urban Development and Housing seeking an inquiry into it.
The rule is that an individual wishing to construct a house can take permission from his architect and deposit the fixed rate for permission in the office of Nagar Nigam.
Nevertheless, the builders are misusing this rule. Chairman of RERA, Anthony de Sa, shot off a letter to PS of Urban Development and Housing, Sanjay Dubey that the builders are misusing the rule made for common man.
They are setting up big projects by misusing the rule, the letter said.
RERA has put a question mark on the style of working of the chief city planner.
He wrote that permission for big projects is being taken by fiddling with the above rule.
The chief city planner is getting the information about such permissions, but he is not objecting to such cases, the letter said.
It is clear that Nagar Nigam is silently supporting it.
De Sa writes that if the rules are to be amended, it should be done by the Urban Development Department. But builders should not misuse the facility given to common man for building houses.
How builders misusing rule
Taking the advantage of the rule made for individuals the builders are not taking permission from Nagar Nigam for providing water and for laying sewage lines in colonies set up by them. They take permission from the individual architects and deposit the money for it in the office of Nagar Nigam. Nevertheless, the residents living in these colonies face problems later.
