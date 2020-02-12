Bhopal: CM Kamal Nath lays stress on safety of women at tourist sites

BHOPAL: Tourist sites in Madhya Pradesh will be made safer for women. This will also provide employment to about 50,000 girls and women. The decision was taken in a meeting of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board of Directors on Wednesday.

In the action plan approved by CM Kamal Nath, it was decided to make tourist destinations of the state safe for women, decision was taken to divide the tourist sites into 20 clusters. Fifty tourist sites will be included in each cluster.

Infrastructure will be improved keeping in view the creation of friendly environment for women tourists, easy availability of related information for safety and convenience of women. Local women and girls of the tourist site will be trained for the protection and cooperation of women tourists. They will be given self defense and skill upgradation training for self-employment to work near tourist destinations. The goal is to engage 50,000 women and girls in tourism activities through this scheme.