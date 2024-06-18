Bhopal: BRTS Corridor Scrapping Bus Terminus Relocated On Side-Aligned Cycle Track

The Cycle Track | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The six-kilometer segregated cycle track along Hoshangabad Road is gradually losing its desired purpose. The track has become unusable due to its poor condition and encroachments. To make matters worse, eight bus terminals have recently been constructed on the track.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has relocated the bus terminus at the side-aligned cycle track after demolition of the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor.

The cycle track was constructed at cost of Rs 7 crore along the entire stretch when BRTS Corridor was developed. The cycle track runs 6 km each on the two sides of the Hoshangabad road. The construction was funded by the Central Government under its flagship JnNURM. Bhopal BRTS was designed mainly to serve the Central business districts (CBDs). Sunil Upadhyaya, president of new colonies welfare association, said, “Eight bus terminals have been set up on the 6 km cycle track on the two sides.

Cycle tracks today stand ruined as vendors have encroached areas and now the bus terminal has also come up there. The service road along the Hoshangabad road has been encroached to park the vehicles and the vendors are carrying out their business on cycle tracks.”

Ajay Singh, of People Pump dealer, Hoshangabad Road, said, “ The construction of the bus terminus on the cycle track has defeated the very purpose of the track. Already the street vendors have encroached upon a major part of the track. Barring the cyclists, everyone else is using this tract. Motorists are using it as a parking lot.”

Cycle track to stay

Ranvir Singh, BMC additional commissioner said, “Bus terminus have been relocated at side aligned cycle track but the track will not be removed. The cycle track will remain there on Hoshangabad Road.”