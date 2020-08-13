Bhopal: BMC fails to ensure segregation of roadside waste

BHOPAL: Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s failure to ensure segregation of waste collected from roadsides s may hamper the city's chances of improving its ranking in Swachh Survekshan-2021.

Waste segregation process including dumping and processing at landfill site accounts for 30 per cent share in the total marks in cleanliness survey.

While the BMC is yet to strictly implement the waste segregation at household level, the civic body has utterly failed in door-to-door waste collection resulting in heaps of garbage on the city roads. In absence of garbage collection being done at the doorsteps, the people are dumping wastes - without segregation - on roadsodes and vacant plots.

The garbage collected from roadsides, vacant plots constitutes up to 30 percent of the total waste that reaches a transfer station, including the green and dry waste.