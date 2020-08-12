Bhopal: Snag in Narmada supply lines leaves several areas parched

Eight lakh people had to go without water supply for two days as officials failed to fix snag near a filter plant. The delay in rectification was blamed to lack of cables and necessary equipments. Lack of maintenance of Narmada water supply system only added to people’s woes.

The Narmada water line is now monitored by the civic body, while the private firms that laid the supply line has been dismissed.

On Tuesday, residents managed their household work with stored water. However, as supply remained disrupted on Wednesday too, panic started setting in among the residents. They kept ringing their local representatives and officials throughout the day.

Even overhead water tanks in wards had gone empty on Wednesday. Anyone asking for water tanker was asked to use less water.