Coronavirus in Bhopal: Hamidia College & Bhoj University sealed after members test positive

BHOPAL: Two educational institutions of the state capital were sealed after staffers tested positive for coronavirus.

Panic gripped Hamidia Government College staff after a peon tested positive on Tuesday. The college was sealed till further orders. Another staff member tested positive in Bhoj Open University leading to closure of campus.

Health officials are concerned about Hamidia College as admissions are in progress and students are visiting the college in large numbers. Moreover, panic stricken professors have been asked go into quarantine and undergo test.