Bhopal: One good school is better than several small schools, says CM Shivraj

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has almost justified closure of government schools. He said that one good schools is better than several small schools. The trend of opening new school has increased, its improper to start a school with students in negligible numbers.

Chouhan was inaugurating the webinar on Health and Education on Monday, the third day of brainstorming through a series of webinars being held for formulating the road map of Atma-Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh.

Skill knowledge will also be imparted to students. Under the vocational education, efforts will be made to provide skills to children from 6th class. There should be road in rural areas for reaching schools, means of transport and adequate staff and laboratories are also needed, we will focus on this matter.

Imparting music, dance and yoga education to children will also be our priority. Students obtaining technical knowledge should avail hundred percent benefits. It is hard to find people for every work and on the other hand we come to about unemployment. We have to bridge this gap, said Chouhan.

Chouhan said that in the field of technical education, work of Global Skill Park is in progress in the state with the cooperation of Singapore at a cost of Rs 600 crore.

The Union Minister for Human Resources Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has said that contemplation helps in receiving important suggestions. About 2.5 lakh suggestions were received for India's new education policy. Nishank informed that students will be connected with vocational education from class 6. He said that now mother tongue will be used from 1st to 5th class.

NITI Ayog points out that numbers of doctors in state are less

Additional Secretary of NITI Aayog, Dr. Rakesh Sarwal threw light on the current status of infant and maternal mortality in a presentation. He said that the number of doctors in proportion to the requirement of citizens in the state is less. He said that telemedicine can play lead role in increasing medical facility in the state.

During contemplation of health services Chouhan said that efforts will be made that government hospitals do not remain without doctors. Work has been done to overcome the shortage of doctors. Testing and treatment system has been increased.

Focus should be made on improvement in health indices. Infant and maternal mortality should decline. Government hospitals of the state, especially district hospitals, should be well-equipped. There should be no need to refer patients elsewhere.

Efforts are being made to fulfill the shortage of paramedical staff and doctors. The target of Atmanirbhar MP in the health sector can be met only if the system of testing as well as the operator to operate the equipment is ensured.

Emphasis is being laid on practicing Yoga, Naturopathy, Ayurveda and other methods along with Allopathy. Efforts will be made to improve the arrangement of health centres in rural areas.