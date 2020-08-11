Madhya Pradesh: Biaora records 9cm rainfall in 24 hrs, 2.6cm rain in Bhopal

Heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely over Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours. A low pressure area formed at the Bay of Bengal has moved to northern Madhya Pradesh. An east-west shear zone lies across central India. With these, heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas till middle of this week.

Warning has been issued by Meteorological department for various districts. The districts likely to experience rain in next 24 hours include Bhopal, Shahdol, Sagar, Jabalpur, Hoshangabad, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Chambal, Tikamgarh, Vidisha, Sehore, Seoni, Panna, Morena, Sheopurkalan, Ashok Nagar, Chhattarpur and Rajgarh.

Monsoon is active in Madhya Pradesh. Various districts of divisions like Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur experienced rain in last 24 hours. In Bhopal, a spell of light rain occurred during the day. The city recorded 2.6cm of rainfall. Biaora recorded 9cm while Paraswara, Pansemal, and Lateri recorded 5cm each of rain.

Similarly, Narsingarh, Baihar, Niwari recorded 4cm each and Ishagarh, Raon, Bareli recorded 3cm each of rainfall. Kolaraus, Pohari, Raghogarh, Ghatigaon, Gyaraspur, Karhal, Morena, Dabara, Nainpur, Mandla and Tamia recorded 2cm rainfall. Besides, Sidhi recorded 5.6cm, Malajhkand recorded 3.8cm, Bhopal recorded 2.6cm, and Rewa recorded 1.7cm.