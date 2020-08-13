Coronavirus in Bhopal: 90 new cases reported, 27 alone from Bairagarh

BHOPAL: Bairgarh has witnessed a coronavirus explosion as 27 new positive cases surfaced on Thursday. The virus has spread in families in this neighbouring commercial town Of the 27 cases reported here, 25 patients are from five families. Eleven people from CRPF Campus Bairgarh were digtanosed with the infection, of these ten are from a family. Eight have been tested positive from two families at Railway station Road (Bairagarh).Similarly seven members of two families have contracted the infection in the town. On the day a total 90 people tested positive for the infection taking the city corona count to 8359 and toll to 238. SDM (Bairagarh) Manoj Upadhyaya said, almost all new patients in Bairagarh have been hospitalized and the remaining one will be sent to admitted. We are tracing out contact history of the all positive cases. Maximum cases have surfaced in families.”

ITBP Kanha Saiya campus reported five positive cases and four persons- three of a family - tested positive at Berasia.Purvanchal Phase-2, Khajurikalan reported three from the same family.

Four positives have been reported from Bajpai Nagar (Idgarh Hills). Two came positive from Ridge Enclave, Idgarh Hills. Sabbji Mandi (Karond), reported two positives.

One positive has been reported in various colonies like Nireepam Royal Palm (Jatkhedi), Chhattrasal Nagar, Peace Valley (Narela), Lakshya Home (Avinash Nagar), Rameshwaram (Bagmughaliya), Anna Nagar, Old Subhash Nagar, Bharatiya Niketan, Sudama Nagar (Govindpura), Chhattisgarh Colony (Ayodhya by-pass), Pushpa Nagar, Sahjahanabad police station, Sector –B Piplani, Apoorva Enclave(Ayodhya by-pass), Saket Nagar, Rajharsh Colony, Navi Bag, Advocate Colony(Idgarh Hills), Sector-F Barkheda (BHEL), sector-D Barkheda(BHEL), Kailash Nagar, Aradhna Nagar, JP Nagar(UCC Road), Srinagar Colony(Berasia Road), Jharneshwar Complex, Chinar Dream City (Hoshangbad Road), Pampapur(MANIT), Taj Hotel (Peoples Mall).