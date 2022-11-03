Bhopal: BMC Council Meet No more Halalpur, the bus stand now rechristened Hanumangarhi

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is the newest entrant to have joined the forces busy in remaining the places. Halalpur Bus Stand in the state capital is going to be renamed as Hanumangarhi Bus Stand and Lalghati Square will be named after Shri Mahendra Narayan Das Ji Maharaj Sarveshwar now. Interestingly, the name of Halalpur Bus Stand was already named after Mahant Narharidas Tyagi in 1998. However, on Thursday the BMC took a decision to rename Halalpur Bus Stand as Hanumangarhi Bus Stand.

The proposals to this effect were approved with a voice vote during Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s council meeting on Thursday.

Lok Sabha MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur had put forward both the proposals for changing the names of Halalpur Bus Stand and Lalghati Square during the BMC council meeting on Thursday.

Thakur came to attend the council meeting with gun men in the House drawing flak from all quarters. When objection was taken, gun men left the House even as Thakur admitted her mistake. Mayor Malti Rai called it “matter of security” on part of BMC, it should have been looked into.

Speaking at the House, Thakur said, “For removing every symbol of slavery, we have the right to change the history of India again. We also are here to change and rebuild the history of Bhopal. The name Halal is impure. It should be removed. I propose and recommend that Halalpur bus stand should be named as Hanumangarhi Bus Stand. There have been many murders at Lalghati Square. Many brave heroes were martyred. The square should be renamed as Shri Mahendra Narayan Das Ji Maharaj Sarveshwar Chauraha.”

BMC speaker Kishan Suryavanshi said that both the proposals should be considered and deserved to be passed. To this, the House welcomed the proposals and passed with voice vote.

Issue of encroachment officer’s qualification raked up

BMC commissioner to probe into matter

BJP and Congress corporators came face to face over the issue of the qualification of BMC encroachment officer Qamar Shaqib during BMC council meet. Leader of Opposition Shabista Zaki said that Shaqib's qualifications is that of a daily wager and so he has no authority to lodged an FIR and demolish the house over encroachment. As MIC member Anand Agarwal remained quiet, another MIC member Ravindra Yati replied to the question. However, Zaki , seeking a reply in writing went into the well of the House along with party corporators and staged a sit-in. It was only after the speaker ordered commissioner KVS Chaudhary Kolsani to investigate the issue, the Congressmen ended their protest. Shaqib was also present in the house when the issue was raised. The issue of FIR against Congress councilors, including MLA PC Sharma, during the removal of encroachment near Gulab Garden was also raised in the meeting.

Issue of streetlights sans power highlighted

Zaki also raised the issue of severing of electricity supply to streetlights in many localities of the city due to failure of the BMC to pay the electricity bill. “ BMC spent Rs 2.75 lakh for hi-tea of BJP corporators but it does have funds to pay dues to Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board (MPEB) which has snapped power supply to street lights in many localities,” she said.

