Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces Ladli Laxmi Path in city

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the tradition of naming roads after great personalities is old.

“Today, for the first time in the country, a road is being named after daughters. The road from Bharat Mata square to Polytechnic Square in Bhopal, known as Smart City Road, will now be known as Ladli Laxmi Path.” He was addressing the Ladli Laxmi Path dedication programme at Bharat Mata Chouraha inbthe city on Wednesday.

“We have decided to have Ladli Laxmi Path in all 52 districts in the state. Information related to women empowerment, schemes run for welfare and advancement of girls and women will be displayed on both sides of the road,” he added.

He said that implementation of Ladli Laxmi Yojana had been the most important work his life. He greeted Ladli Laxmis by showering petals on them at the function. Ladli Laxmis also took selfies with him. Ladli Laxmi Avni Srivastava, who came from Shahdol said the amount received from the scheme helped her in receiving higher education. Avani is currently pursuing BCA course. Avni thanked chief minister for taking care of the nutrition, education and career of Ladli Laxmis.

Earlier, CM dedicated Ladli Laxmi Vatika behind TT Nagar Stadium in Bhopal. He along with Ladli Laxmis planted 151 saplings. He said that Ladli Laxmi Vatika was being developed in every district.

Government has decided to develop Ek Park Ladli Laxmi Betiyon Ke Naam in every district. He assured of full government support to Ladli Laxmis. Ladli Laxmi Sakshi Dubey shared her experiences. Mayor Malti Rai, state BJP president VD Sharma, MLA Rameshwar Sharma, MLA Krishna Gaur were present on the occasion.