Bhopal: City girl makes it to South Asian Karate Championship

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city’s 14-year-old Rusha Tambat is all set to participate in the upcoming South Asian Karate championships 2022 to be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka from November 26 to November 29. While talking to the Free Press Karate girl Rusha’s coach Kartikey Dubey said, "Rusha has been practising with me since the last four years. She is a brilliant athlete. Karate India Organisation’s head Bharat sir and Sage group has helped her a lot."

Rusha, elated over her selection, said, "I want to thank my school Sage International and CDM Sandeep Agarwal sir for support and KIO (Karate India Organisation) mentor Bharat Sir for providing such a huge platform to prove myself and my parents to give me right guidance."

She added, "I feel if anyone is interested in Karate, they should start learning this amazing sport. Every athlete aims for a gold medal, but it all depends on the tournament. I am also eyeing gold, let’s hope for the best. I can never take full credit for my success; I have many people in my life who helped me reach where I am today."

Prior to this, Rusha has participated in approximately 26 national and international tournaments, including, 10th Commonwealth Karate Championships 2022 held inBirmingham, UK, where she won a bronze medal. She also participated in 12th World Karate Championships in 2022, All India Independence Cup, where she won a gold medal. She won silver medal at the KIO All India Karate Championships. She has also won a gold medal at the 64th National School Games.