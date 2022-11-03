Bhopal: Junior National Women's Boxing Championship MP boxers bring two silvers and one bronze home

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Boxing Academy athletes have won two silvers and one bronze at the 5th Junior National Women's Boxing Championship, organised from October 27 to November 2 at Imphal, Manipur. MP Academy boxers Anjali Singh and TanishkaSirvi won silver medals, and Neelam Kushwaha won the bronze medal in their respective weight categories.

While talking to the FPJ reporter, TanishkaSirvi said, "I feel so happy that I’ve won a silver medal in the 50 kg weight category. This was my very first tournament; I never participated in any tournament before this. I feel lucky that I got the chance to play in the nationals. And now I feel confident as well. My next plan is to win a gold medal at the upcoming zonal championships."

While talking to the Free Press, bronze medallist Neelam Kushwaha said, "I feel delighted to win a bronze medal as it was my first national tournament. Now my goal is to win a gold medal in the upcoming west zone tournament.

Want to participate in every tournament: Anjali

While talking to the Free Press silver medallist Anjali Singh said, "I would be happier if I had won a silver medal. I feel every athlete has an eye for gold, and when you don’t win it, you feel sad and empty, but I guess that’s a part of every sports person’s life."

Anjali added, "I have been learning boxing for the last three years, out of which one year got wasted due to Corona. I joined the MP State Academy in 2019; I started my boxing career at my school. All I want to say right now is that I want to participate in every upcoming tournament, be it national or international. I want to participate in the world championships and Olympics too. I am making sure to work hard for the same. Boxing is my only plan now. I am setting my aim higher; I will for sure win the gold medal next time."

