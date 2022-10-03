Bhopal: Sports Directorate awaits response on swimming pool proposal from Public Works Department

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Directorate Sports and Youth Welfare (DSYW) is still awaiting a formal response by public works department (PWD) for acquiring Prakash Taran Pushkar, a swimming pool at Tulsi Nagar, which was earlier under Capital Project Administration. At present, it is in possession of PWD.

According to officials, DSYW gave a formal proposal to take over the swimming pool. Though the PWD agreed, it did not give it in writing. Sports Director Ravi Kumar Gupta said, “We have proposal to include pools in our academy, but we are trying to get TT Nagar pool. I am not aware if there is any written response to that proposal.”

The DSYW Assistant Director Shipra Srivastava told Free Press, “We want to get Prakash Taran Pushkar as many athletes of sports academy are registered there. If we get the pool, we will use it for sports activities such as cooling down, physiotherapy, healing injuries. Swimming is very important for athletes.”

She added, “We have pay and play schemes. When we get a written response from PWD, we will open it for pay and play. We will make different slots, one for our athletes and one for pay and play. People who are registered will also be considered.” As per officials, the pool will be used for triathlon.